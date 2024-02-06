What Is Clabbered Milk, Anyway?

For as long as humanity has been drinking milk, we've been trying to find ways to extend its shelf life. Kept cold, milk can last about a week, no more. But once it's been fermented, as with buttermilk or sour cream, it sees its shelf life extended to three weeks or longer. Especially in a time before refrigeration, it's clear why our ancestors had good reason to find ways to safely and deliciously culture any leftover dairy.

Around the world, different preservations are used to extend the shelf life of dairy. In France, while much of the fresh milk supply is treated with ultra-high pasteurization (UHT) to make it shelf-stable, which keeps its flavor relatively similar to that of fresh, dairy farmers have also created more than 1,000 different kinds of cheese. In Central Asia and the Balkans, the tradition of making kefir has been passed down through the generations, and in the Indian subcontinent, it's a yogurt-like thick curd that's center-stage.

Ireland's answer to this conundrum is a product called clabbered milk, clabber milk, or bainne clábair in Irish. Made using wild fermentation of raw milk, it's perhaps less popular in the days of widespread pasteurization, but it's certainly worth a closer look.