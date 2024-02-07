Turkey Sausage Vs Pork Sausage: Everything You Need To Know

Turkey and pork sausage are grocery staples. Turkey is often seen as a healthier alternative to pork, but pork remains popular and is the go-to sausage for many cooks. Both taste great and are available in a number of varieties, such as kielbasa and breakfast sausage. However, depending on how they were produced, you'll have to expect turkey and pork sausages to taste at least a little bit different. You can also make your own sausage with either meat, and play around with the seasonings to see if you can reproduce the flavor of one meat while using the other.

The two are also similar in a lot of ways — and their differences aren't always what you'd expect. They're generally interchangeable in recipes, with one notable exception. Take a look at how turkey and pork sausage are alike and how they differ, and that may help you decide on which one to use the next time you cook with sausage.