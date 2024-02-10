Donna Kelce Talks Travis And Jason's Skills In The Kitchen - Exclusive

We all (or at least all of us who've paid half a second's attention to NFL football over the last few years and, of course, Swifties) know about the Kelce clan. Brothers Travis and Jason played on opposing teams, mom Donna Kelce often appeared at her two sons' games, and recently, the family has received an extra dose of the limelight thanks to Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. So, there's no question that the Kelce brothers have a fair amount of skill on the football field — but what about in the kitchen?

In an exclusive Mashed interview, we spoke to Donna Kelce to learn more about her favorite Super Bowl foods, hosting tips, and what it was like raising (and feeding) two NFL superstars. We also asked her to let us in on whether Travis and Jason have any skills in the kitchen. While she reported that the two aren't necessarily accomplished home cooks, they aren't completely lacking culinary chops, as they know their way around the grill. She said, as kids, "They would be outside with their dad barbecuing, so whether it was ribs, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, whatever, they would be out there helping him with that."