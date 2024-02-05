Donna Kelce Talks Her Super Bowl Snack Recommendations And Cooking For Travis And Jason - Exclusive Interview

You're about to head to your fourth Super Bowl in five years. How does that feel for you? Are you able to eat and drink and enjoy it, or are you nervous?

No, I really do enjoy football. I can honestly say that I'm a true fan and I can compartmentalize. I can pull myself out, [and] not even think about my kids being out there. Half the time, I'm not looking at them unless they get the ball thrown to them, and I don't follow them all around the field. I just look at the whole game and I really enjoy it.

In the past, when you've watched the Super Bowl at home, what was on the menu? Did you cook? Did you prefer to order in? What did that look like?

I probably haven't done it for over 20 years, because I've been at the game or trying to be at the game, but I do have some Super Bowl dishes that I'm partial to, and they pair really well with some of the Barefoot wines, too. I have a particular one — old-fashioned hot dogs. I absolutely love them. I pair [them] with Pinot Grigio and you have a simple classic.

Travis' favorite dish was always chicken wings. It still is. You add some Kansas City barbecue sauce and pair [them] with a glass of Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc.

Then Jason's favorite dish is another local classic, a Philly cheese steak. The best way to enjoy that is with a glass of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon. Your [readers] can visit Barefoot Wine's Instagram page and they can get my full [Super Bowl] playbook there.

You want to make it easy. You want to make it as fun as you possibly can. People don't want to be in the kitchen cooking all day long, so you do whatever you can to make it simple [and] easy, [so] you can enjoy it too.

When you're cooking Travis and Jason's favorites for the Super Bowl (or really anytime at all), is it easy to cook for them? Do they have similar food and drink preferences?

No. Jason can eat anything and drink just about anything you put in front of him, but Travis is a little pickier, so I try to make his favorites, and that's basically what [I did] in the past.

[For the Super Bowl], you just have to ask. You have to know your room. If there are kids there, you're going to have chicken nuggets. You just have to know who's there. Some of my friends, they're just going to want some baked brie and a vegetable party tray. It just depends on who's there. You don't want to spend a lot of time. You just want to make it as easy as you possibly can, so everybody can enjoy the day.