Cambodian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Also known as Khmer cuisine, Cambodian cuisine is a fusion of flavors and cooking techniques shaped by the diverse history of this Southeast Asian nation. Whether due to proximity or historical interactions, many Cambodian dishes incorporate a variety of cooking styles, including French, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, and Laos.

While rice is the staple food of the country that's typically served with most dishes, Cambodian cuisine is known for its balance of sour, sweet, salty, and bitter flavors, often achieved through the use of herbs, spices, and condiments. Most Cambodian dishes are made with either chicken, pork, or beef, although insects are also sometimes incorporated into meals. Seafood is also prominent in Cambodian cooking thanks to the country's abundant rivers and extensive coastline. Soups, curries, and stews are common, often flavored with lemongrass, Makrut lime leaves, and chilis. The cuisine also features a range of salads, reflecting the country's agricultural heritage.

Ready to learn about the diverse flavors and textures of Cambodian cooking? Take a look at our list of some of the country's most outstanding dishes!