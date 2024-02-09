How Jeremy Renner's Diet Changed After His Near-Fatal Accident - Exclusive
Whether or not you're a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, you likely have heard about Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, and his near-fatal snowplow accident. On New Year's Day 2023, Renner was pulled beneath a snowcat vehicle when attempting to divert its path from hitting his nephew, crushing his upper torso, breaking more than 30 bones, and resulting in multiple surgeries.
Over the last year, Renner has focused largely on his recovery, but, this Super Bowl, he steps back into the limelight with his first Super Bowl ad spot for Silk. The partnership, he told us in an exclusive interview, was an easy one, because he'd already been a Silk fan in the past and, with his recovery, Silk became an even more important part of his diet. He said, "I have to work on nutrients and internal wellness ... I had a lot of blood transfusions ... Your body goes into a lot of shock and trauma through surgeries. [My diet now is] generally more focused [on] whatever's missing in my body. I use protein shakes to [give] my body what it really needs. Then, whatever I can eat throughout the day just helps support where I started my day. I start my day with Silk protein shakes and then anything after that is a bonus."
How Renner fuels his superhero physique
While Jeremy Renner admits that he relies on his daily Silk protein shake to provide his base nutrients for the day (by the way, his daily smoothie always includes some kind of fruit and Silk's Almondmilk), he's no stranger to healthful eating.
Mashed also asked Renner how his diet changes when he's shooting a Marvel movie that requires its main stars to be a little on the fitter side. He said, "You have to eat much cleaner, much leaner. It's a lot of veggies and meats, pretty much. Typically, you're on set and then you're always eating, so you want to be eating good stuff and not just snacking. We snack on whole foods and good foods and, always, I still use my Silk protein milks, so it's been great."
Watch Jeremy Renner's ad spot with Silk during the Super Bowl, this Feb. 11. If you can't catch the game, you can also view the ad across Silk's social media, on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.