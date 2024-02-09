How Jeremy Renner's Diet Changed After His Near-Fatal Accident - Exclusive

Whether or not you're a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, you likely have heard about Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, and his near-fatal snowplow accident. On New Year's Day 2023, Renner was pulled beneath a snowcat vehicle when attempting to divert its path from hitting his nephew, crushing his upper torso, breaking more than 30 bones, and resulting in multiple surgeries.

Over the last year, Renner has focused largely on his recovery, but, this Super Bowl, he steps back into the limelight with his first Super Bowl ad spot for Silk. The partnership, he told us in an exclusive interview, was an easy one, because he'd already been a Silk fan in the past and, with his recovery, Silk became an even more important part of his diet. He said, "I have to work on nutrients and internal wellness ... I had a lot of blood transfusions ... Your body goes into a lot of shock and trauma through surgeries. [My diet now is] generally more focused [on] whatever's missing in my body. I use protein shakes to [give] my body what it really needs. Then, whatever I can eat throughout the day just helps support where I started my day. I start my day with Silk protein shakes and then anything after that is a bonus."