False Facts About Honey You Thought Were True

Honey is produced by honey bees, which collect nectar from flowering plants using their proboscises, or elongated tongues, designed for sipping liquid. Once brought back to the hive, the nectar is processed and stored in honeycombs, gradually transforming into honey. Since bees usually produce more honey than they can consume, the excess can be collected from the hives for our culinary enjoyment.

Honey is utilized in a multitude of ways, reflecting its versatility. It's commonly used to sweeten tea and coffee, as well as in baking recipes. It can also be drizzled over Greek yogurt or oatmeal and used to elevate gourmet dishes. Additionally, honey is valued for its numerous health benefits, particularly when consumed raw. Considered by some as a superfood, in its unprocessed state, honey contains a variety of enzymes, vitamins, and minerals.

Honey has been around for millions of years, with the oldest records of beekeeping dating back to 7,000 B.C. Despite this long history, misconceptions about the natural sweetener continue to circulate both online and offline. Eager to discover the truth about this beloved golden syrup? Keep reading!