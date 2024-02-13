Stacking Skills Come Into Play When Making Enchilada Casserole

When you're looking to make a no-fuss meal in no time at all, a casserole is always at the top of the list. The clean-up is exceptionally easy, and because many casseroles require little more than a good stir before being popped in the oven, the preparation is pretty painless too. However, while recipe developer Laura Sampson says making her enchilada casserole recipe makes dinner a breeze, it does require some stacking know-how.

To give structure to the layers of gooey cheese, beef, and enchilada sauce, you'll need to break things up with some artfully placed corn tortillas. Once you've coated the bottom of your casserole dish with enchilada sauce, place one tortilla in the center. A second tortilla can be split in two and put alongside the whole one, filling the space around it.

In order to get the most coverage, the straight edges of the halved tortilla should be in line with the outer edges of the dish (with the rounded edges facing the center.) According to the recipe, the two halves can be placed along the top and bottom of the whole tortilla, or flanking either side of it. However, there's no need to overthink the placement because it will alternate with each new layer. While Sampson used regular-sized tortillas, she said, "You could use bigger tortillas if you wanted to and just use two per layer."