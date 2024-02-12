The Easiest Way To Transform Game Day Leftovers (Hint: It's Nachos)

People tend to put a lot of time and effort into preparing food for a big event like a game day watch party, but does anyone ever consider what they'll be having for dinner on the day after the Super Bowl? Leftovers, most likely, at least if they've prepared a surplus of food. While we have an entire canon of Thanksgiving leftover recipes, there's a dearth of ideas about what to do with leftover game day snacks. Well, here's one that's pretty simple as long as you've got a bunch of tortilla chips and a chunk of cheese in the fridge: Turn those leftovers into nachos. (Yes, we already said this in the title, but sometimes we like to be both redundant and repetitive.)

Developer Christina Musgrave's sheet pan chicken nachos aren't (necessarily) intended to be made with leftovers — except, perhaps, rotisserie chicken, as this seems to be its natural state — but her recipe makes a great template for use with any kind of toppings you have on hand. One piece of advice she has about those toppings, however, is, "Try to space [them] out ... as much as you can so you get maximum flavor and texture in every bite." She also tells us that the fact that you only need one pan for this recipe "helps a ton with cleanup and makes it super easy."