Taco Bell's Cheez-It Crunchwraps Are Hitting Nationwide Menus In 2024

While the main event of this weekend for most people may be Lunar New Year or perhaps the Super Bowl (or maybe even the pre-Valentine's Day weekend or the last one before Lent begins), Taco Bell superfans might be all atwitter over the brand's Live Mas event on Friday where it announced what lies ahead for the coming year. Spoiler: There will be cheesy things, crunchy things, and spicy things. Oh, and also the return of an oversized cracker that was quite the hit during its run in a very limited test market.

Yep, we're talking about the return of the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, just like we promised in the headline. If you're wondering about our use of the word "return," that may be because you don't live in Irvine, California, where both Crunchwraps and tostadas made with oversized Cheez-Its were introduced for a very brief trial back in 2022. Sure, giant Cheez-Its are always good for a few laughs on late-night talk shows, but apparently, they taste pretty good too since the Crunchwraps and tostadas were gone from Taco Bell's menu in an even more limited time than anticipated. Well, as of some time this year, Taco Bell patrons nationwide can try one of the items that sold out in Irving: a Cheez-It 16 times the cracker's normal size wrapped up in a tortilla with taco beef and nacho cheese sauce.