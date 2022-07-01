What Stephen Colbert Had To Say About Taco Bell's Giant Cheez-It

"The Late Show" viewers would be forgiven for thinking Stephen Colbert was about to open Wednesday night's show on a serious note. "America is changing so fast," he began. "Every day seems to bring shocking news that radically unsettles what we believe this country should be. And it happened again," he said, surely causing audience members to hold their breath for the latest Supreme Court news. Thankfully, he pivoted to this: "Taco Bell's latest tostada features a giant Cheez-It." Cue the laugh track.

After expressing his excitement for the oversized cheese cracker ("Behold! The snack of madness! It's like my dreams and my nightmares had a baby and then baptized it in ground beef") and quoting Food & Wine by explaining that Taco Bell's giant version is "16 times larger than a normal Cheez-It, with the same taste and texture," Colbert shared his outrage over the menu item's limited availability. In its current testing phase, the new tostada is only available at one location, and it's all the way in Irvine, California. "Well, I'm sorry ladies and gentlemen," he jests, "I believe that giant Cheez-Its are a basic American right." Evoking the rhetoric of the widespread denial of abortion access, he added, "I have to believe that this restriction is the work of the Crunchwrap Supreme Court and its radical justice Samuel A. Burrito." Perhaps Mr. Colbert will inspire the chain to release its Cheez-It tostadas and Crunchwraps nationwide.