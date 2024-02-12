You Can Buy Ben Affleck's Drip From His Super Bowl Dunkin' Commercial
Ben Affleck's affection for Dunkin' runs deep. Consistent sightings with iced coffee in hand turned him into a face for the brand, which resulted in nearly a dozen commercials over the past year. From initial clips promoting the coffee in meta-fashion to working the register with New England flair, the Dunkin-Affleck partnership kept raising the ante.
It's no surprise, then, that the collaboration that aired during the 2024 Grammys was Affleck's best Dunkin' ad up to that point. In the clip, the actor enlists TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to aid with dance moves, reportedly for a burgeoning musical career. Fans speculated the narrative would continue at the Super Bowl — which turned out to be true.
The star-studded new clip is packed with celebrities like Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Fat Joe, and Jennifer Lopez (Affleck's wife). In the ad, Affleck, decked out in colorful Dunkin' garb along with boy band mates Damon and Brady, crashes on precious J.Lo studio time. The celebrity trio, known as the DunKings, certainly turn heads with their colorful tracksuits and bucket hats, but the ad is more than just impressionable; the garbs are for sale, too.
Purchase the DunKings' vibrant clothing in an exclusive merch drop
The trio of actors commit to the bit as the DunKings. So, why not do the same in front of your folks? The merchandise, which is limited in quantity, will be available starting Monday, February 12, at noon EST on ShopDunkin.com. There's the bright orange tracksuit top, with the words "Boston" and "DunKings" proudly displayed. The pants are fashioned similarly, with brand logos stamped on both legs. However, most importantly, you can't forget the felt pink hat with the DunKings logo on the front and "Dunkin'" on the back.
Along with the limited-edition fashion, Dunkin' is also releasing some exciting consumables, which are a bit easier to snag. There's the DunKings Iced Coffee, a custom iced coffee served in Affleck's preferred style, and — for snacking — The DunKings Munchkins Skewers offer a medley of appetizing bites. There's quite a lot of excitement to unpack from the clip, showcasing the fruitful nature of Affleck's collaboration.