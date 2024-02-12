You Can Buy Ben Affleck's Drip From His Super Bowl Dunkin' Commercial

Ben Affleck's affection for Dunkin' runs deep. Consistent sightings with iced coffee in hand turned him into a face for the brand, which resulted in nearly a dozen commercials over the past year. From initial clips promoting the coffee in meta-fashion to working the register with New England flair, the Dunkin-Affleck partnership kept raising the ante.

It's no surprise, then, that the collaboration that aired during the 2024 Grammys was Affleck's best Dunkin' ad up to that point. In the clip, the actor enlists TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to aid with dance moves, reportedly for a burgeoning musical career. Fans speculated the narrative would continue at the Super Bowl — which turned out to be true.

The star-studded new clip is packed with celebrities like Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Fat Joe, and Jennifer Lopez (Affleck's wife). In the ad, Affleck, decked out in colorful Dunkin' garb along with boy band mates Damon and Brady, crashes on precious J.Lo studio time. The celebrity trio, known as the DunKings, certainly turn heads with their colorful tracksuits and bucket hats, but the ad is more than just impressionable; the garbs are for sale, too.