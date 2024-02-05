Ben Affleck's Latest Dunkin' Ad Is The Best One Yet
Ben Affleck may have had a decent run in the movies, but his star power is perhaps not quite equal to that of his wife, Jennifer Lopez. People have yet to start calling him Mr. J-Lo, but he did look pretty bummed at the 2023 Grammys when all the attention was on his other half. While Affleck defended himself to The Hollywood Reporter by insinuating he did have a good time but perhaps became bored at his "wife's work event," his downcast appearance spawned a series of "Sad Affleck" memes. Well, when life hands you a lemon, follow the old adage — take it to Dunkin' and have them make it into a Lemonade Refresher. Or, in Affleck's case, a commercial.
Affleck has appeared in Dunkin' commercials before, including one that aired during the 2023 Super Bowl, but last fall at the VMAs, the brand premiered a commercial that paired him with pop star Ice Spice to promote pumpkin spice-flavored Munchkins. The latest collaboration between the actor and the donut chain continues the music theme — the spot dropped during the 2024 Grammys and starts with Affleck watching a news clip calling him the "boredest man in the world," referencing 2023's event. He then kicks off a plan to launch his own music career, even enlisting fellow Dunkin' pitch person Charli D'Amelio to help him work on his dance moves (with, arguably, limited success).
Social media gives the commercial two thumbs up
Besides airing its new Affleck commercial during the music awards show, Dunkin' also posted it to the brand's official YouTube channel and promoted it on Instagram. Judging by the comments, many fans seem to feel that Affleck's work as a Dunkin' "brand ambassador" is his best to date. Admittedly, not everyone may understand the commercial right away (if you're not into music awards shows and somehow missed the "Sad Affleck memes," it can be a bit confusing), but those in the know seem very enthusiastic about the new direction Dunkin' seems to be going with its commercials — at least the ones featuring Affleck.
As the commercial comes to a close, Affleck says in an ominous voiceover, "They tell you you're no good. You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on key, you're not coordinated ... That means I can't be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril." After hanging a chain with a giant donut around his neck, he then faces the camera and announces, "This is me now," as the words "To Be Continued" flash on the screen. So when can we expect the next installment in this saga? One YouTube commenter speculated that it will air during the Super Bowl, but whenever it hits, fans seem eager to follow the latest developments in Affleck's new music career.