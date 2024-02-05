Ben Affleck's Latest Dunkin' Ad Is The Best One Yet

Ben Affleck may have had a decent run in the movies, but his star power is perhaps not quite equal to that of his wife, Jennifer Lopez. People have yet to start calling him Mr. J-Lo, but he did look pretty bummed at the 2023 Grammys when all the attention was on his other half. While Affleck defended himself to The Hollywood Reporter by insinuating he did have a good time but perhaps became bored at his "wife's work event," his downcast appearance spawned a series of "Sad Affleck" memes. Well, when life hands you a lemon, follow the old adage — take it to Dunkin' and have them make it into a Lemonade Refresher. Or, in Affleck's case, a commercial.

Affleck has appeared in Dunkin' commercials before, including one that aired during the 2023 Super Bowl, but last fall at the VMAs, the brand premiered a commercial that paired him with pop star Ice Spice to promote pumpkin spice-flavored Munchkins. The latest collaboration between the actor and the donut chain continues the music theme — the spot dropped during the 2024 Grammys and starts with Affleck watching a news clip calling him the "boredest man in the world," referencing 2023's event. He then kicks off a plan to launch his own music career, even enlisting fellow Dunkin' pitch person Charli D'Amelio to help him work on his dance moves (with, arguably, limited success).