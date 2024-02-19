TikTok's Viral Ice Cream Cone Cake Trend Is Swoon-Worthy

We all know that ice cream can take on the form of cake, but does the dessert transformation work in the opposite direction? Of course, it does! Not only can you turn the cake into adorable ice cream cake pops, but you can also make a full-on ice cream cone with the confection that might even have people asking, "Is it cake?"

The concept of ice cream cone cakes isn't new, but that hasn't stopped the dessert from having its moment on TikTok. One video in particular from TikToker Liz Nicolau, aka @loveisbakeable, got some serious views. Nicolau went with a Barbie theme for their treats, using pink cake batter, pink frosting, heart-shaped sprinkles, and even edible glitter on the cone. Going a step further, Nicolau used an apple corer to dig out the middle of the cake and fill it with raspberry jam.

Barbiecore is just one direction you can go with these treats, as they are completely customizable for any occasion or if you simply want to enjoy cake in a unique way. Modeling them after an actual ice cream cone is one possible take on the trend, which some bakers have achieved by putting a cake pop on top of the cooked cone cake and decorating it to look like the frozen treat. Meanwhile, other internet bakers have turned ice cream cone cakes into everything from graduation caps to unicorns. The only limit is your imagination.