TikTok's Viral Ice Cream Cone Cake Trend Is Swoon-Worthy
We all know that ice cream can take on the form of cake, but does the dessert transformation work in the opposite direction? Of course, it does! Not only can you turn the cake into adorable ice cream cake pops, but you can also make a full-on ice cream cone with the confection that might even have people asking, "Is it cake?"
The concept of ice cream cone cakes isn't new, but that hasn't stopped the dessert from having its moment on TikTok. One video in particular from TikToker Liz Nicolau, aka @loveisbakeable, got some serious views. Nicolau went with a Barbie theme for their treats, using pink cake batter, pink frosting, heart-shaped sprinkles, and even edible glitter on the cone. Going a step further, Nicolau used an apple corer to dig out the middle of the cake and fill it with raspberry jam.
Barbiecore is just one direction you can go with these treats, as they are completely customizable for any occasion or if you simply want to enjoy cake in a unique way. Modeling them after an actual ice cream cone is one possible take on the trend, which some bakers have achieved by putting a cake pop on top of the cooked cone cake and decorating it to look like the frozen treat. Meanwhile, other internet bakers have turned ice cream cone cakes into everything from graduation caps to unicorns. The only limit is your imagination.
For some, ice cream cone cakes bring back sweet memories
TikTok's viral ice cream cone cakes are all the fun of a classic ice cream cone without the drippy, sticky mess, and have the bonus of a satisfying mouthfeel thanks to the mixture of chewy cake, smooth, sugary icing, and a crunchy cone. The treat also eliminates the need for any plates and utensils, which is always a plus, but what is likely one of the main reasons the internet has been swooning over the sweet trend is that the recipe reminds them of childhood. Several people who viewed @loveisbakeable's cake cone tutorial shared that family members had made the treat for them when they were younger.
@loveisbakeable
BARBIECORE Cake Cones! 💕💕💕 ALL the pink! 😌 How to: Fill ice cream cones 3/4 full with pink cake batter and bake for 15-20 minutes on 325/160C fan until springy to the touch. Use an apple corer to make holes and fill with raspberry jam. Top with melted candy melts and pipe buttercream swirls. Add heart sprinkles and a pink chocolate heart. Don't forget the pink glitter! 😉 Products used: @FrostForm 9FT piping tip, colour bomb in bubble pink to colour the cake batter and buttercream, glimmer hearts sprinkles – code FROSTLOVE10 for 10% off at frostform.com checkout @Fancy Sprinkles® prism powder in tourmaline pink – code 15LOVEISBAKEABLE for 15% off at fancysprinkles.com 💕 #barbiecore #cakecones #barbiecake #barbie #pinkcake #barbietok
If you want to travel back in time with this nostalgic treat, there are a few things you should know before you get to baking. For starters, make sure you use cake cones because their flat bottoms will allow them to stand, and only fill them about ¾ of the way up with cake batter to give it enough room to rise and slightly bloom over the edge as they bake in the oven. Or, if you don't want to bother turning on the oven at all, you can try making a single ice cream cone cake in the microwave by nuking the batter-filled cone for 60 to 90 seconds.