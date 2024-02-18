The Cheeses Required For The Best Denny's Moons Over My Hammy Copycat

Moons Over My Hammy may not have the silliest name in breakfast items – that honor, of course, belongs to IHOP's (in)famous Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity pancakes – but it does run a close second. The dish seems to take its name from the 1941 musical comedy "Moon Over Miami," which is about three Texans who go to Florida hunting for rich hubbies. The movie's namesake sandwich is no gold digger's delight, though, but is instead a down-to-earth breakfast sandwich made of scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese.

So what makes Denny's breakfast sandwich different from something you might order at any old drive-thru? Susan Olayinka, who developed a copycat recipe for Mashed, tells us "I think the addition of ham makes it a bit more different," but we think it's probably also the combo of cheeses. According to Denny's website, the sandwich is made with two different types of cheese. There's American cheese, as might be expected (although Denny's restaurants in Canada use what they refer to as "processed Canadian cheese"), but there's also a slice or two of Swiss in the mix.