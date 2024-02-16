What Cut Of Meat Should You Use For A Philly Cheesesteak?

If you ever find yourself in the City of Brotherly Love, there are a few must-try foods, including tomato pie, pepper pot, soft pretzels, water ice, the Texas Tommy, and, of course, the Italian-American classic Philly cheesesteak. When it comes to rustling up the famous hoagie in the comfort of your own kitchen, one of the most important things to consider is what type of beef to use.

Mashed recipe developer Michelle McGlinn swears by shaved steak — preferably New York strip or ribeye — as the prime choice for crafting delectably homemade Philly cheesesteaks. The unique characteristics of these cuts contribute to the unparalleled texture and taste that define an authentic cheesesteak experience. Shaved steak's thin slices are crucial for achieving that desired tenderness Philadelphians (and tourists) know and love. The delicate yet hearty slices also allow for quick and even cooking, ensuring every bite is as succulent and juicy as the last.

What makes the Philly cheesesteak a truly iconic sandwich, according to McGlinn, is its simplicity. "My favorite thing is that it's so easy," she told Mashed. "Beef, onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll, all soft and warm and crispy. It just hits the spot and is super filling!"