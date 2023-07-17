Tomato Pie Is The Cheese-Free Pizza You've Been Looking For

Cheese-free pizza could sound like an oxymoron, but there are plenty of reasons people ditch the mozz. Some are allergic to dairy, other people are vegan — and they appreciate that chains like Papa Murphy's offer plant-based cheeses. But some pizza connoisseurs would argue there's no reason for cheese in the first place. What?!

Enter tomato pie, a regional pizza style popular in Philadelphia and other areas on the East Coast. Unlike other tomato pie recipes that more closely resemble an eggless quiche, the more pizza-esque variety is rustic and simple. With a focaccia-style crust, it's topped with good tomato sauce, olive oil, and herbs.

And unique among pizzas, tomato pie is commonly served at room temperature or even slightly chilled. In Philly, you might find it on an appetizer table or as a snack at church gatherings or other potlucks. And because the tomatoes are the main event, the sauce is not thin and light, as other pizza sauces can be. A good tomato pie sauce is thick and sweet, and the concoction is best cooked lower and slower than Neapolitan wood-fired 'zas.