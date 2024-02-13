DunKings' Menu Review: Full Of Fun, But Doesn't Always Hit The Right Notes

What is a ruler without a scepter? These skewers are the perfect addition to any Dunkin' drink. Each one offers three flavors, but part of the fun is you don't know what you are going to get. We got chocolate, blueberry, and classic glazed in our order. We appreciated that each was a mix-and-match, especially since the total price is just $1. If we were paying more, we might want more say over which flavors we got, but for just a dollar, we can accept that this offers the fun of a grab bag with the delicious reward of a donut. Plus, it's cheaper than just buying three Munchkins, which typically comes out to $1.39, depending on your location.

As much as Dunkin' tries to branch out into being a coffee or breakfast shop — even going so far as to drop "Donuts" from its name — the company simply cannot get away from the fact that its donuts are still the best thing it makes. Each of the flavors we got was fresh and perfectly placed on the bright pink skewer. This skewer also means you can eat the Munchkins without getting your hands dirty. We liked these so much that we think these should be paired with every cup of coffee we get from Dunkin' going forward.