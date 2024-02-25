Easy Grilled Mojo Chicken Recipe

Mojo seasoning is a spice blend that typically contains black pepper, cumin, garlic, lime, onion, and orange. While it seems to have originated in the Canary Islands, it's typically used in the Cuban dish pollo a la plancha, which is often referred to as to mojo chicken in the States. Developer Kate Shungu says of her take on the recipe, "This is an easy dinner that's big on flavor" — in fact, her take on it even omits the onion so that your meal prep can be tear-free.

Shungu says her modus operandi is to prepare the marinade in the morning so that the chicken has a long time to soak it all up. Once evening comes, she says, "I just have to grill the chicken, make the rice, and dinner is done." Don't balk at the word "grill" if the weather or your living situation isn't conducive to cooking outdoors, though, since you can always cook the chicken in a griddle pan or a skillet on the stovetop for similarly tasty results.