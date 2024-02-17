Everything Bagel Seasoning Gives Chicken A Major Flavor Boost

Step aside, breadcrumbs! When you employ everything bagel seasoning as the "breading" for your chicken, you'll be introduced to a delectable fusion of textures, tastes, and aromas well before your first bite. As Carrie Madormo declares, "Warning: your kitchen is going to smell amazing." After dunking each piece of raw chicken breast into the standard flour-and-egg wash, all you have to do is dredge the bird in everything bagel season (rather than the tried-and-true, ever-beloved carbs) before sautéing on the stovetop and then baking in the oven until golden brown.

The garlic and onion work together to form the crust, while the poppy and sesame seeds collectively bring forth the delightful crispiness so many chicken lovers crave. To complete that "I'm (sort of) eating an everything bagel" feel, Madormo prefers stuffing each chicken breast with a generous portion of cream cheese. Of course, every entrée deserves to be accompanied by something equally as delicious. To further showcase the seasoning's versatility, Madormo highly recommends pairing the low-carb chicken dish with a side salad or roasted vegetables. The freshness of a salad and the earthiness of grilled veggies complement the robustness of the everything bagel seasoning, yielding an undeniably satisfying meal.