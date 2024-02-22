Cracker Barrel Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel is such a supremely down-home restaurant that even the appetizers get in on the coziness. Not only can you enjoy a leisurely lounge in a rocking chair on the front porch while you wait for your table, you can also dig into an array of Southern small bites as you try to conquer that exasperating peg game. Of course, you'll be ordering a substantial main dish platter, and you'll probably finish up with some of those tempting Cracker Barrel desserts. And if you're going all-in for the experience, you might as well get your meal off to an appetizing start, too.

Being fans of all things fried and carb-filled, we wondered how these introductory options stacked up against one another. So we sauntered into our nearby Cracker Barrel and sat down for a taste test, assessing each selection for flavor, texture, freshness, creativity, and all-around enjoyment. Some are dressed-up variations of familiar side dishes, served in generous portions; others are only found on the starter menu, but make tasty additions to your choices from the entrees section.

We ordered the whole collection and considered it a multi-course meal, assessing each selection one bite at a time. (We'll touch on this more at the end.) To be fair, there's not a bad bite in the batch, but while some were good enough to order again, others we'd be more likely to skip on a return visit.