Cracker Barrel Desserts You Can't Get Enough Of

From the first spoonful to the last crumb, Cracker Barrel's desserts have been tantalizing and satisfying customers for decades. From the moment you see the rocking chairs on the porch and step in to smell all the aromas that remind you of your grandma's kitchen, you know comfort food is in store. Eating desserts is one of life's simple pleasures, and the ones Cracker Barrel offers are all crowd pleasers. Most have been on the menu for years, but the chain has brought out a few new ones that seem to be doing just as well as the classics.

While the options include classic Southern cakes, pies, and cobblers, there are also a few more adventurous options available from time to time. For example, the restaurant has tried turning a classic breakfast pastry into a pie and has added chocolate to a holiday classic. We especially like that the chain offers some smaller options for those who don't have a lot of room left over for a big dessert. Ultimately, you know any dessert you order off the menu at Cracker Barrel is going to be delicious.