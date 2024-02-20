No Egg Whites? Give Your Cocktail A Frothy Foam Using Half-And-Half

If you were asked to name a drink made with eggs, chances are that eggnog might be one of the first ones to come to mind unless you're a fan of advocaat, rompope, or similar egg-based liqueurs. If the hypothetical questioner were to narrow it down to egg whites alone, though, then you might recall certain cocktails such as sours, flips, and fizzes that are typically topped off with an eggy froth. (Not to be confused with the apocryphal Anglo-Saxon Eggfroth the Unbeaten, since we made him up ourselves.)

Maybe you're not in touch with your Inner Rocky, though, so you don't care to consume raw egg white in your cocktail (it's mostly safe, but salmonella is still a possibility). It's also possible that you just made an angel food cake and have nothing left in the fridge but yolks. Whatever the reason you'll need to go eggless, you have some alternatives open to you should you feel that your pink lady is incomplete sans froth. One of these involves using a tablespoon of half-and-half, which is simply shaken up with the other drink ingredients. In the words of the late Macho Man Randy Savage, "The cream rises to the top (oh yeah)." So once the rest of the liquid settles, your cocktail will be capped off with a little milky foam.