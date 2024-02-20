Costco Is Now Selling Peanut Butter Cup Dessert Jars

In terms of snacks, Costco has become a curator of sorts, perpetually introducing customers to new and exciting products. The latest addition to the retailer's repertoire — which debuted in the U.S.'s Southeastern region on Valentine's Day — is aimed directly at lovers of all things peanut butter.

The Peanut Butter Cup jars produced by dessert company Jar Joy have become a fast favorite among users on Instagram and TikTok. Featuring a chocolate cookie and cake crumble base, a layer of chocolate chip-laced peanut butter cream, and a Swiss chocolate topping, the 4-ounce layered dessert jars seem to be a decadent twist on an old favorite.

Other Jar Joy flavors, like Strawberry Cheesecake and the discontinued Cookies and Cream Cheesecake, have been featured on and off at Aldi since 2020. The recently released Peanut Butter Cup jars, however, are currently a Costco exclusive, only available at 26 locations scattered across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Comments on a TikTok video from user @costcohotfinds that showed the dessert mostly seemed dejected that the item wasn't available at all locations, with one person exclaiming, "This better be in Canada!!!" and another lamenting, "Not my Costco."