Add Lime Zest To Your Salt For A Next-Level Seasoning

Salt is a vital component of many recipes. However, not all sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt) is created equal and it's possible to elevate your salt. By incorporating the acidity of lime zest into your salt, you infuse your dishes with a refreshing twist that enhances their overall taste. This fusion not only adds flavor to your culinary creations but also allows you to experiment with different textures in your dishes.

Zesting a lime is the first step in making lime zest salt and it's crucial to do it right. Use a microplane or fine grater to carefully remove the outer layer of the lime peel, being mindful not to include any of the bitter white pith underneath. The goal is to capture only the fragrant zest, which contains the essential oils responsible for that bright citrus flavor.

Once you have your lime zest, it's time to combine it with the coarse sea salt. In a bowl, mix the zest and salt, making sure to evenly distribute the zest throughout the salt. This ensures that every grain of salt is infused with the refreshing essence of lime. Next, spread the mixture out on a baking sheet and let it air dry for a few hours, or speed up the process by placing it in a low-temperature oven for about 30 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld together and intensify, resulting in a seasoning blend that packs a punch with every sprinkle.