12 Popular Chain Restaurant Meatballs Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Made by rolling ground meat into balls along with ingredients like onions, eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasoning, meatballs are beloved around the globe. The popularity of meatballs doesn't just stem from their hearty and delicious flavor, but also their versatility. Meatballs can be made from different types of meat, including beef, pork, and veal, and can be fried, baked, or braised in sauce. They can also be used in a wide range of dishes, from spaghetti toppings to pizza ingredients and sandwich fillings.

Although often associated with modern Italian cuisine, the practice of shaping minced meat into balls or patties can be traced to ancient Rome, the Middle East, and Asia. One of the first documented recipes for a version of meatballs appeared in a Roman cookbook entitled "Apicius," which dates back to the 4th or 5th century. This early meatball patty contained minced meat, wine, pepper, pine nuts, and fish sauce. Meanwhile, meatballs as we know them today were popularized in the U.S. by Italian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Looking for your next meatball feast? Check out our list of the best — and worst — chain restaurants that serve the hearty dish! In our quest to bring you the most up-to-date information, we read countless customer reviews to determine how each meatball dish compares in terms of texture and flavor. For more information about the criteria and process used to curate our list, please refer to the methodology slide at the end of this article.