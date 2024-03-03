11 Best Hacks For The Ultimate Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is one of those rare dishes with a magnetic, universal appeal and almost mythical status. Perhaps the secret is its unpretentious and comforting character, but it probably has something to do with the otherworldly combination of golden, crispy crust and potently juicy meat.

Anywhere you go in the world, there is a likely chance that you'll stumble on a fried chicken dish. There are seemingly endless recipes for fried chicken that promise to deliver the juiciest and the crispiest fried chicken you'll ever get to try. We often get lost in this sea of options and usually resort to the classic method that traditionally delivers subpar results. But no one deserves mediocre fried chicken, and it's time we tackle the issue with the fundamental hacks that will help build the ultimate, lip-smacking version of this classic.

Take this list as an encouragement to finally learn all the secrets of the trade so you can turn fried chicken into a rewarding experience and finally construct your perfect recipe. These hacks will guide you through the brining process, suggest some genius hacks for a better crisp, and instruct you on the best frying technique. Simple but effective, these hacks will upgrade your fried chicken game to a whole new level.