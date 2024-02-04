Crispy Fried Chicken Recipes That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Fried chicken knows no borders. This specialty is appreciated in practically all corners of the world, and it seems that every household has its favorite fried chicken dish. The U.S., however, takes this admiration to a whole new level and to the point where you can handily classify fried chicken as one of the ultimate American classics.

It's easy to see why this humble dish has a grip on us. The juicy, tender meat finds the perfect partner in the crackling crust. Fried chicken also acts as a great canvas to show your culinary creativity. You can play with the seasoning, the batter, the breading, and the amount of heat, which can lead to a myriad of fun creations. The recipes for fried chicken abound, and navigating through the sea of options can be overwhelming. That's why we have worked to create a curated selection of reliable, well-thought-out ideas that put fried chicken in the spotlight.

This list shows off the creativity of our authors and guides you through their signature recipes and ideas that recreate familiar flavors and favorite takeout items. All these prove that homemade is always better as you know the ingredients and you're sure the chicken is as fresh as possible. Most recipes are relatively easy, and they all promise to deliver some of the best fried chicken that will come out of your kitchen.