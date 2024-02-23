The Hilarious Off-Camera Encounter Betwen Nigel Kabvina And Owen Han - Exclusive

Owen Han will be enjoying the sunny beach at Foodie Con at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, a dramatic change from his recent visit to rainy England. In London, Han met up with fellow food content creator Nigel Kabvina for a collaboration. Both produce beautifully complex foods that immediately make your stomach rumble, but while Han's setup is rustic and casual, Kabvina is all about elegance and refinement to the max. This difference in approaches led to a hilarious off-camera encounter between the two, which Han revealed in an exclusive interview.

Han and Kabvina made a plan to meet up on a rainy day in London. After going from shop to shop, finding the perfect ingredients, and getting completely soaked, Han set off to meet Kabvina. "He was staying at the Four Seasons," said Han. "He takes me up to the room and I walk inside and there's just an orchestra playing violins at my entrance." Han was both stunned and amused. "I was like, 'Is this a joke? Am I being punked?'"