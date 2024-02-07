Creativity And Experimentation Are Key To Owen Han's Sandwiches - Exclusive Interview

In your chicken soppressata sandwich, you use an nduja butter spread. What inspired that combo and how does the butter elevate the sandwich?

What inspired it was actually super random. I was eating at an airport and on the menu was a chicken nduja sandwich. And they did it differently though. It was like an nduja ... They didn't make nduja butter. They did it more as like a spread on the chicken. And so I've been doing these compound butters to coat over the bread, because visually it looks awesome, but also I think it's a good way to get the flavor further developed.

And so that was what drew inspiration. But I've also had nduja plenty of times in Italy, and so I was trying to find ways to incorporate other flavors besides nduja and chicken to see how to kind of elevate the sandwich. And so that's where that basil, oil, pepper, and onion slaw kind of came in the mix, as well as the chicken cutlet.

Do you have any suggestions for people who want to use nduja butter in their own home?

Yeah, I mean, super simple. You literally just take nduja, take softened butter ... I think that's the key is making sure your butter has sat at room temperature, which makes it way easier to spread. You don't need to put it in a food processor or anything. You can literally just use a fork. And then really from there, it's as if you're making buttered toast. Spread on your butter, toast it to whatever preference you have. I would say only coat one side though, because otherwise if you do both sides, it can get a little too greasy. And another tip is, you could also use it with pasta. I think that would be a really good sauce in itself too. If you like simple, buttered noodles, just elevate it with some nduja, add some Parmesan and yeah, that sounds pretty bomb.

You've used a blowtorch in a multitude of ways. For example, in your roasted lamb sandwich, you made roasted red peppers by blowtorching them and then sealing them in a plastic-covered bowl. Can you tell us more about that technique?

Yeah, I'm channeling my inner pyromaniac when I do that. But no, it gives you two benefits. One, it just speeds up the process. You don't have to wait for the oven to preheat. You can kind of control it however you want. And then the second, I find it really fun. It's just like a super cool tool. And another reason I do it though is, visually on camera, the sound is awesome. You can hear the crackling of the skin, the sound of just the torch lighting up too is pretty cool. And visually, it's awesome. So that's kind of why I do that.