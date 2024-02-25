Claret Vs Pimm's Cup: What's The Difference Between These Cocktails?

Classic Claret Cup recipes, like any vintage cocktail, come with plenty of variation, but all Claret Cups feature red wine as their main base. Claret is a British term used to refer to Bourdeaux wine blends, usually merlot and cabernet sauvignon, but in the Cup's case, you can use any number of wines, including Beaujolais and syrah.

Tracking down the very first iteration of the Claret Cup is difficult, but just within the 1873 book "The Gentleman's Table Guide," several variations of the cocktail appear. In each, red wine is mixed with several ingredients, almost always including lemon, sugar, carbonated water, and an assortment of fruit and berries. This might sound like an odd combination, but it's quite similar to Sangria's slightly lazier sibling, Tinto de Verano. Jammy red wines shine with a bit of extra acidity, carbonation, and sweetness. Traditionally, the Claret Cup was served as a batch cocktail or punch.

Recipes sometimes call for the addition of either brandy, cognac, triple sec, curacao, or sherry, so you can use whatever suits your preference. Older recipes for the Claret Cup suggest sweetening the drink with powdered sugar, likely because it dissolves quickly, but a simple syrup will also work. Just stir the ingredients with ice until the drink is well-chilled, then garnish with fresh berries, citrus slices, cucumber, mint, or whatever else you have on hand.