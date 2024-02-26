When Making Crab Cakes, Don't Underestimate The Power Of Mustard

For Marylanders, digging into a batch of freshly-caught blue crabs coated in Old Bay Seasoning is nothing short of a spiritual experience. There's never a short supply of crab meat coming in from the Chesapeake Bay, so it's only natural that Maryland crab cakes became a popular delicacy. According to Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson, who grew up in the area and knows the legendary recipe well, making crab cakes at home is a delightfully-simple task. The only tricky part can be finding reasonably-priced lump crab meat, but the other ingredients are easily accessible. As with all simple recipes, each ingredient is important, and one of the most vital might surprise you. Be sure not to skip out on the mustard, as it gives crab cakes a pleasant kick of spice that nicely complements the other sweet and briny flavors.

In her crab cake recipe, Johnson combines the sweetness of mayonnaise with savory Worcestershire sauce and sets those flavors off with the sharpness of mustard. While some recipes call for yellow mustard, Dijon has a distinct flavor intensity that packs more complexity into each bite. Yellow mustard is vinegar-based and tastes mellow in comparison to Dijon, which is made with a mixture of white wine and vinegar. This adds depth to crab cakes, and its sharp, pungent taste pairs well with the creamy mayo. The mustard in these homemade crab cakes also comes in handy when it's time to season the mixture with Old Bay.