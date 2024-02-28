The Type Of Pan You Need For A Photo-Worthy Cookie Cake

The cookie cake is a prime example of making a virtue out of ... well, not necessity, but simplicity. The idea of just taking one big cookie, topping it with frosting, and calling it a cake started in a 1970s shopping mall, but home cooks soon caught on to just how easy it was to bake this "cakie." While the easiest way to make a cookie cake might be to start with a tube of refrigerated dough, Mashed developer Molly Allen likes to make hers from scratch.

Allen sticks with a standard chocolate chip flavor, although sugar cookie, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, or pretty much any other kind of cookie dough would work. Allen's dough can also be used as a template with the chocolate chips swapped out for a different mix-in such as chopped nuts, dried cherries, craisins, or M&Ms. If you like to have your cake and photograph it, too, you can make cosmetic changes as well. Allen supplements her chips with colored sprinkles for some extra color — these don't really taste of anything but sugar. If you omit the chips, she says the sprinkles alone "will make more of a funfetti-themed cookie cake."

Whatever direction you go with the dough, you'll need to bake the cookie in a round pan to provide the proper cake-like shape. Allen uses an 8-inch one but says a 9-inch pan or two 6-inchers would also work. You could also double the recipe and make an extra-large cookie in a pizza pan.