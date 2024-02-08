7 Canned Frostings To Buy And 6 To Avoid

Canned frosting is not only a timesaver but a real problem solver for home bakers who don't have extra minutes in their busy lives to whip up a bowl of homemade cake topping or might lack the confidence to produce frosting from scratch. When your baked creation calls for frosting instead of icing and you head to the grocery store or big-box retailer to find a solution in a can, you'll be faced with an overwhelming number of choices, and not all of them will be favorable. Depending on the cake you've made, you'll want the right type of frosting to suit your recipe, as well as a flavor that adds to the experience rather than detracting from what you've baked. Wouldn't it be nice to know which canned frostings will top your cakes best and which are better off staying on the shelf?

We chose a selection of canned frostings from the biggest names in the business — brands like Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Duncan Hines, plus a few "Great Value" choices from Walmart's home label. We peeled back the tops and tasted to see how each one measured up. To choose our cans, we peeped reviews on grocery stores and company websites, gauging reviews and ratings, then hit the stores to grab a baker's dozen. After tasting, we sorted them into which to buy and which to avoid. Here's the spread on the best and worst frostings we tasted.