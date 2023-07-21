16 Best Lentil Recipes

Lentils are tiny but mighty legumes that pack a flavor punch, are super versatile, and show up in a bunch of delicious dishes that range from soups, stews, and salads to curries, pies, and even burgers. And if you are a self-proclaimed lentil lover, you know it's not just about the taste, as they are nutritional powerhouses too. These little guys are loaded with protein, fiber, and plenty of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. Thus, they're great for both vegetarians and meat-eaters, providing you with long-lasting energy and keeping your cholesterol and blood pressure in check thanks to their heart-friendly properties (via Healthline).

Moreover, besides the fact that adding lentils to your diet is a fantastic way to boost your nutrition game while adding a hearty, nutty taste to your meals, they're also very easy to prepare. Just rinse them first, toss them into a pot with water or broth, bring them to a boil, and let them simmer away until they reach that perfect tender texture. Easy peasy, right? Plus, if you're a meal-prep whiz, lentils are your best friend because they cook up in no time, making your life a whole lot simpler. So, whether you want to whip up a vibrant lentil and vegetable salad for a refreshing lunch, dive into a comforting bowl of lentil soup on a chilly day, or indulge in a spicy lentil curry that'll transport your taste buds to flavor town, go ahead and check out these delicious lentil-based recipes.