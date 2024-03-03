The Simple Way To Add More Texture To Pesto Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is kind of a blank slate since it takes on the flavor of whatever ingredients you might think to put in it, whether you add buffalo chicken, lobster, or kimchi to the mix. In this recipe, developer Christina Musgrave puts a Mediterranean spin on the dish by stirring in some jarred pesto sauce and using mozzarella and parmesan cheeses instead of mysterious orange glop. The one thing this recipe may be missing is a crunchy topping — like most stovetop macaroni and cheese recipes, it sticks to being smooth and creamy.

Musgrave does have a suggestion for adding some texture to her pesto mac and cheese. "You can definitely add a crunchy breadcrumb crust," she tells us, advising that the breadcrumbs be toasted in a pan with some butter. Any kind of bread will work, as long as it's stale enough to crumble. If your bread is still fresh and soft, you can always dry it in the oven (set it at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and give it about 15 minutes or so) before tearing it into pieces and grinding them up in a food processor.