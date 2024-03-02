The Fast Food Surprise That Capped Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding

Despite the lavish ocean-front view, designer couture, and star-studded guestlist, the Wendy's food truck at the after-party for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding received the most love. Beckham (eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham) and Peltz (daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz) tied the knot in April 2022, and it was nothing short of posh. The ceremony took place at Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and was filled with extraordinarily expensive decor, jewels, and most importantly, food.

For budding Instagram chef Beckham, aside from marrying the love of his life, the food was the most important part of the night. The reception was catered by Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design. Guests dined on halibut, filet mignon, and vegan osso buco, with grand centerpieces made of Peltz's favorite fruit: dates.

Yet, nothing could compare to the Wendy's food truck that pulled up to cap off the night. The popular fast food chain was a seemingly random choice for the nepo babies to have at such an extravagant event, but the reason is actually not so odd. Peltz's father is the non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company. Thanks to Peltz, guests were treated to Wendy's signature chicken nuggets, fries, and yes, Frosties.