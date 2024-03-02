The Fast Food Surprise That Capped Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
Despite the lavish ocean-front view, designer couture, and star-studded guestlist, the Wendy's food truck at the after-party for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding received the most love. Beckham (eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham) and Peltz (daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz) tied the knot in April 2022, and it was nothing short of posh. The ceremony took place at Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and was filled with extraordinarily expensive decor, jewels, and most importantly, food.
For budding Instagram chef Beckham, aside from marrying the love of his life, the food was the most important part of the night. The reception was catered by Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design. Guests dined on halibut, filet mignon, and vegan osso buco, with grand centerpieces made of Peltz's favorite fruit: dates.
Yet, nothing could compare to the Wendy's food truck that pulled up to cap off the night. The popular fast food chain was a seemingly random choice for the nepo babies to have at such an extravagant event, but the reason is actually not so odd. Peltz's father is the non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company. Thanks to Peltz, guests were treated to Wendy's signature chicken nuggets, fries, and yes, Frosties.
Wendy's custom bride and groom burgers
Surprisingly, the drama that followed the high-profile event partly centered on Wendy's. Nelson Peltz accused wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijabla of failing to return a $159,000 deposit. The partners then filed a countersuit seeking damages for breach of contract and publicly accused the billionaires of difficult behavior during planning.
According to the countersuit, Brooklyn Beckham pushed for the Wendy's food truck. For Braghin and Grijabla, Beckham was a bit of a foodie bridezilla, requesting Wendy's burgers named after him and the bride. The food truck's menu expanded for the "Brooklyn" burger and Nicola Peltz's lettuce-wrapped specialty. "We didn't eat at all until we got to the Wendy's truck, and then I had three burgers," Peltz told British Vogue. "It was my idea," Beckham affirmed, "A perfect final touch."
But Beckham's idea might not be available to the general public. Several fast food chains from Taco Bell to McDonald's will cater your wedding, but it seems that Wendy's cannot be added to that list just yet. However, starting in 2021, the company began testing extensions like the mobile Frosty Cart and Hamburger Stand in select locations. We can hold out hope that Wendy's food trucks will be available for more wedding appearances soon, but it is safe to say that personalized bride and groom burgers will be a no-go moving forward.