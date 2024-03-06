The Biggest Mistake To Avoid With Baked Oatmeal

While oatmeal is all kinds of healthy, a bowl of beige lumpiness may not be what you want to face first thing in the morning (or possibly ever). Enter the oven, the appliance that miraculously transforms plain old oatmeal into a dish of a different texture so you can eat your oats every day without making that "yuck" face. As Kristen Carli describes the consistency of her baked oatmeal, it's "more cake-like than granola bar ... still moist but [it] holds together." This means that you can cut it into bars that are not only more palatable but portable than a bowl of the mushy stuff. While this recipe is pretty straightforward, the developer does caution against one big mistake you could make.

As Carli warns, you really need to stir all of the ingredients until they are well combined. If you don't, you might wind up biting into a big chunk of plain oats, which won't taste too great. You should also stir until any fruit you're using is dispersed throughout the batter so you don't get any giant clumps of that, either. Carli favors canned peaches, which can be smooshed as you stir, but any fruits that aren't quite so soft may need to be chopped up before you mix them in.