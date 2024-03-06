Triple Pickle Tartar Sauce Gives Fish Sandwiches A Mouth-Watering Tang

Tartar sauce has a rather mysterious name since it bears no relation to cream of tartar and has little to do with Genghis Khan's Golden Horde. Thankfully, it's also unrelated to the stuff that forms on your teeth when you don't floss. Instead, this sauce was once served with steak tartare, although these days you're more likely to see it accompanying fried seafood, as is the case with Mashed developer Patterson Watkins' oven-fried fish sandwich. Watkins provides step-by-step instructions for how to fry fish and enclose it in burger buns complete with American cheese slices in the best Filet-O-Fish fashion, but what we're focusing on here is her sub-recipe for making what she calls triple-pickle tartar sauce.

Watkins' tartar sauce, as the name implies, does call for three different types of pickles, but only two of these — bread and butter and dill — come from a jar. "Our third pickle," she tells us, (using the royal "we," or perhaps referring to herself and the sandwich as a duo) "actually occurs in the tartar sauce." What she means by this is that the vinegar will pickle the chopped raw cucumbers as the sauce chills in the refrigerator. Once the condiment is spread on the fish, Watkins enthuses that it "make[s] ... one heck of a tasty sandwich." You can, however, swap the quick pickle for prepared pickle relish if you want the sauce to last longer in the refrigerator since with fresh cucumber it only lasts five days.