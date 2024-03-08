The Viral TikTok 'Hack' That's Definitely Just A Waste Of Cake

Nobody wants to see food being wasted — a huge percentage of America's food supply already gets wasted each year — but that's especially true if that food is cake. Unfortunately, that was the fate of one delicious confection shared in a duo of TikTok videos from user @opitamop9. Guised as the "cake hack that broke the internet," the video shows two people trying to make a tsunami cake, an elaborately frosted treat that became a major decorating trend back in 2021.

The first wasteful act occurs just seconds into the first TikTok. The creators press a tall, square-shaped tube onto a round coconut cake and remove the excess, wasting at least a quarter of the confection. Why the creators didn't just buy a square cake — or use a cylindrical tube large enough to fit the original cake — is anybody's guess.

Minutes tick by as the creators pour melted icing in various colors on top of the cake through the open end of the tube. They eventually explain that the icing will cascade down the cake in a rainbow pattern when they remove the hard plastic. "This is a really easy way to ice a full cake," one of the creators says. When they finally show the tube's removal in the second TikTok, however, their "hack" doesn't seem so easy after all.