Why Marshmallows Benefit From Any Alcohol, According To An Expert

Who knows, maybe boozy marshmallows could be the next party fad like Jell-O shots. If you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, though, you can always opt for one of these as a flavoring agent, instead. A small amount of spirit isn't really doing anything for marshmallows apart from changing their taste and, as per Jessie Sheehan's warning above, too much alcohol can actually ruin the texture.

If you want your homemade marshmallows to taste of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, you can simply substitute these liquids (cooled, of course) for the water in the recipe, but you're going to want to make them extra-strong — for example, if you're making tea, use four bags per cup instead of just one. You can also use fruit juice to flavor marshmallows, but you'll first need to boil the liquid until it's reduced by 50% or more to concentrate the taste. Even though Sheehan calls marshmallows "a deliciously neutral blank canvas," it takes an assertive flavor to cut through all of the sugar and this means that liquids other than alcohol might need a little help to strengthen their impact.