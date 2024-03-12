Secrets Of Vodka You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

There's a reason vodka is America's favorite and most-consumed liquor since the '70s, per The Drinks Business. These days, if Americans drink an average of 78.1 million cases of vodka in 2021, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, it's no doubt in part due to its approachability and versatility. The spirit can easily be combined with a variety of mixers from fruit juices to sodas and liquors, and it can even be infused with fruits, spices, or other flavors to craft novel versions that can easily stand on their own. Premium vodkas, meanwhile, are perfect for sipping neat and reveling in their smooth texture and the fullness of their aromas.

But despite its clarity, vodka has a few tricks up its sleeve — even though most major vodka producers keep their production methods a secret. Did you know, for example, that Vera Wang claims one of the secrets to her youthful appearance is a regular vodka cocktail? Or that vodka was originally marketed as a medicine? Here are the secrets of vodka to whip out at your next cocktail party.