False Facts About Whiskey You Thought Were True

Cherished for its complexity and depth, whiskey holds a special place in the hearts of both casual sippers and seasoned experts. Whether it's an Irish whiskey, an American bourbon or rye, or even a distinguished Scotch or Japanese whisky — the spelling largely depends on the spirit's place of origin — each variety boasts its own unique story and flavor profile. The spirit's versatility also shines in the many ways that it can be savored. Enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the base of classic and modern cocktails, appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences.

The distillation process, which is central to the production of whiskey, was first developed in the region of modern-day Iraq and Syria some 4,000 years ago. However, it took approximately 3,000 years for distillation to make its way to Scotland and Ireland, where whiskey production as we know it began to take shape. The history of American whiskey began in the late 18th century when Scottish and Irish immigrants brought their distilling methods to the growing nation. They began brewing the spirit with rye and later corn, leading to the creation of distinctive American whiskey styles, such as bourbon and Tennessee whiskey.

Today, whiskey is celebrated as one of the most popular spirits in the world. However, despite this, the amber liquor remains veiled in misconceptions. Ready to separate the real from the imaginary? Keep reading!