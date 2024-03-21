13 Types Of Meat Substitutes And How To Use Them

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, or just trying to eat fewer animal products, you might be wondering about meat substitutes. Perhaps you're not sure which to try, or maybe you've got a veggie friend or family member coming over for dinner and you're not sure how to adapt your favorite dishes. With so many meat substitute options available, it can seem overwhelming, but once you know more, you can narrow it down.

We're here to tell you about 13 types of meat substitutes and how to use them. From the holy trinity of tofu, tempeh, and seitan to commercial mock meats, and whole-food options like jackfruit and lentils, you have plenty to choose from. Some work better for certain dishes than others. For instance, brown lentils are great in recipes that usually call for ground beef, but you can't exactly use them instead of frankfurters in a hot dog bun. Others are quite versatile and can lend themselves to a range of recipes.

Don't listen to anyone who says that plant-based diets are boring or limited. There are so many ways that you can replace meat in recipes that you won't miss it. And even if a particular meat alternative doesn't taste like the ingredient it's replacing, it still brings its own flavor to the party.