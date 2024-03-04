Plant-Based Chipotle Jackfruit Nachos Recipe

Nachos are a well-loved classic, often topped with meat, cheese, and other crowd-pleasing fixings. But what if you're vegan or simply eager to cut down on your meat consumption? These plant-based chipotle jackfruit nachos by recipe developer Tanika Douglas are a brilliant option. The recipe is not only packed with flavor, but it also may be cheaper to prepare than meaty nachos, with budget-friendly canned jackfruit starring as the key ingredient. Another standout feature of this recipe is its ease. "I adore making these nachos on a busy weeknight because with a preparation time of 45 minutes from start to finish, they're simple, but incredibly delicious," Douglas says.

The clever use of jackfruit as a meat substitute brings a delightful vegan twist to these nachos, mimicking the texture of pulled meat. "The bold flavors are what really makes this recipe a true favorite for me," Douglas says. "Combined with smoked paprika, chipotles in adobo, and tomatoes, the shredded jackfruit takes on incredible flavor — complemented by the zingy guacamole, aromatic cilantro, and spicy jalapeños that finish off the nachos." Whether served as a party appetizer or a satisfying dinner, these plant-based chipotle jackfruit nachos are ideal for sharing with friends and family.