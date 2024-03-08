We Visited WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience, And It Turns McDonald's Upside-Down

Anime fans, listen up: McDonald's is giving its iconic golden arches a trendy makeover inspired by Japanese pop culture. For decades, the global franchise has been called "WcDonalds" in countless graphic novels, shows, and video games, with the name first appearing in the manga and anime franchise "Cat's Eye" in 1981. Now, the fast food chain is embracing its fictional doppelgänger and promoting it as a part of a bold and extensive anime-themed marketing campaign.

In a press release, Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, says, "Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years."

Beginning February 26, McDonald's will invert its "M" and adopt the moniker WcDonald's, paying homage to the fictional fast-food chain regularly featured in anime and manga. The company's promotion involves four initiatives: limited edition manga-inspired packaging, four original anime shorts, a new savory chili dipping sauce, and an immersive dining experience.

We got an exclusive invite to preview WcDonald's immersive anime-inspired experience in Los Angeles and taste the brand's new dipping sauce, a limited-time offering. Read on to learn all the details of the global behemoth's new and hugely creative campaign that moves easily from fiction to real life.