Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Fast Food Chains In 2024

If there's one thing to love about chain restaurants, it's their consistency and dependability. You know what you're likely going to get when stepping through the doors of McDonald's, the world's largest fast food franchise, for example — and it is likely this steadfastness that contributes to its popularity among consumers and has led to its subsequent food industry domination. Regardless of your personal fast food favorite, you probably look forward to the familiarity of the look, order process, and taste associated with your chain of choice when pulling up to one of its locations. It's just human nature, after all.

Still, all chain restaurants must walk a fine line when it comes to sustaining their success. Evolving with the times to maintain relevance all while preserving the semblance of familiarity on which their customers rely is no simple feat.

In 2024, it appears that many of our favorites will be attempting to do just that. From new menu offerings to updated technology to embracing solar energy to ditching disposable cups, here are some of the biggest changes coming to your favorite fast food chains in 2024.