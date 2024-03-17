12 Shrimp Pasta Recipes For Seafood Lovers
Shrimp pasta is one of those dishes that makes you feel like a gourmet chef when you make it, but is actually super simple to prepare. Additionally, there are endless ways to enjoy shrimp and pasta together. Sometimes, however, it is just impossible to think of any ideas — you've had a long day at work, or you have something else on your mind, or maybe you just need a little bit of help. Everyone needs a little bit of inspiration, especially when you just want to whip something simple and delicious together quickly.
On top of that, cooking seafood can sometimes feel daunting, especially for those less familiar with its nuances. Fear not — this round-up of recipes ranges from extremely quick and simple, to a little bit longer but still quite simple. Whether you are looking for something quick and straightforward or for ways to spice up your normal routine, we have you covered. From classics like 5-ingredient shrimp scampi to smokier, more complex chorizo and shrimp pasta, there is something for everyone.
In this article, we have rounded up 12 of our absolute favorite shrimp pasta recipes that are perfect for casual weeknight dinners, cozy date nights, or, really, any night you are looking for something great to cook. So, gather your ingredients, sharpen your knives, and let's get to cooking!
1. Aldi 5-Ingredient Shrimp Scampi
This shrimp scampi is one of those recipes that you can make on the busiest of days. With only five ingredients and 15 minutes, you can have a delicious shrimp scampi on your table to enjoy. This meal also happens to be extremely customizable, which means that you can cater to anyone's tastes. While the scampi itself only requires five ingredients, you can easily make your dish even more flavorful with some additions such as cracked pepper, flaky salt, or lemon juice. This is a super simple and delicious recipe.
Recipe: Aldi 5-Ingredient Shrimp Scampi
2. Smoky Shrimp Scampi
If you liked the look of our classic shrimp scampi but are also looking to spice things up a bit, look no further than this smoky shrimp scampi. Chipotle peppers and paprika are two ingredients that add a beautiful spicy smokiness to this classic dish. Meanwhile shrimp, lemon, and cilantro add a fresh, tangy flavor, all on top of a soft bed of linguine. With just a few ingredients and 35 minutes of your time, you could have this delicious meal ready.
Recipe: Smoky Shrimp Scampi
3. Spicy Shrimp Parmesan Pasta
For a twist on weekday dinner, take fan-favorite ingredients like parmesan, shrimp, and red pepper flakes and marry them in this spicy shrimp parmesan pasta. The magic of this recipe lies in its minimalist yet amazingly flavorful sauce, which uses pasta water, garlic, parmesan, and just a couple of other ingredients. If you want more or less spice, you can adjust the amount of red pepper flakes added to the recipe. Plus, pasta's forgiving nature makes it an ideal choice for culinary novices and seasoned chefs alike.
Recipe: Spicy Shrimp Parmesan Pasta
4. Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp. Fettuccine. Parmesan. Do you really need to hear anything else to be sold on this classic shrimp alfredo? These ingredients marry together to create a creamy comfort meal for any night of the week. What sets it apart is the addition of fresh broccoli, adding a vibrant touch. In this recipe, we've swapped out the heavy cream for whole milk, making this dish lighter than usual without compromising on texture. The inclusion of shrimp and broccoli not only enhances the flavor but also provides a nutritious boost, ensuring a well-rounded meal in every bite.
Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo
5. Cajun Shrimp Pasta Alfredo
If making shrimp alfredo has piqued your interest, but you are looking for something a little bit more interesting (or simply something with an extra kick), then this Cajun take on the classic dish may be the way to go. While this Cajun shrimp alfredo recipe sounds more complicated than a straightforward shrimp alfredo, it is actually extremely simple, coming together in less than 20 minutes. It's a perfect option for those seeking a quick and easy meal with a kick.
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta Alfredo
6. Chorizo And Shrimp Pasta
If you feel like shrimp, but you also crave something meatier, then try out this delicious chorizo and shrimp pasta. Drawing inspiration from the beloved Spanish classic, prawn and sausage paella, Ting Dalton has crafted a delectable fusion that marries the robust flavors of chorizo with the succulent goodness of shrimp. Paired with al dente spaghetti or tagliatelle, each forkful delivers a harmonious blend of savory flavor. Serve this dish with a "glass of crisp wine," per Dalton, to be truly transported by this delicious chorizo and shrimp pasta.
Recipe: Chorizo And Shrimp Pasta
7. Smoked Salmon And Shrimp Pasta
For something elegant and simple at the same time, look no further than this smoked salmon and shrimp seafood pasta. This dish combines the luxurious richness of smoked salmon and the succulence of shrimp with a burst of vibrant flavors from zesty lemon and spicy chili. Penne is at the heart of this dish, while sauteed onions, garlic, and a hint of fresh red chili infuse the sauce with warmth. However, it's the star ingredients — the shrimp and smoked salmon — that truly stand in the spotlight, imparting a savory depth to the dish.
Recipe: Smoked Salmon And Shrimp Pasta
8. Frutti Di Mare
For those craving seafood-packed pastas beyond just shrimp, this frutti di mare recipe offers a delightful Italian feast for the senses. It combines clams, mussels, scallops, and shrimp in one beautiful homage to seafood. All of these ingredients are married in a classic red sauce, made deliciously flavorful with garlic, onion, white wine, and Italian spices. The addition of pasta creates a dish that celebrates the wonderful flavors of the sea with each bite.
Recipe: Frutti Di Mare
9. Copycat Olive Garden Chicken And Shrimp Carbonara
If what you really crave is a big bowl of Olive Garden pasta but you feel like you should make dinner at home, then this copycat Olive Garden chicken and shrimp carbonara is the choice for you. This dish takes its protein seriously, with juicy chicken, delectable shrimp, and crispy bacon tossed together in a creamy bowl of pasta. This is a bowl of comfort food, and with a bit of prep work and just 30 minutes, you can have your very own Olive Garden dinner at home.
10. Creamy Seafood Pasta
This creamy seafood pasta is another recipe that combines several kinds of seafood to create a sumptuous, rich pasta dish. Using hearty mussels, juicy scallops, and succulent shrimp, this dish creates a medley of seafood flavors. The hodge-podge of seafood is married together in a velvety sauce made with cream, white wine, a generous amount of parmesan, and a delicious list of herbs and spices that give this dish immense depth.
Recipe: Creamy Seafood Pasta
11. Creamy Shrimp Diablo
If you want shrimp and you want pasta but you also want to try something unique, then this spicy Mexican-Italian fusion creamy shrimp diablo may be the perfect recipe. This pasta dish comes together in less than 30 minutes, meaning that it is quite simple. The recipe takes an Italian classic — spicy shrimp pasta fra diavolo — and marries it with the flavors of Mexican cuisine. Whether you're a fan of Italian classics or crave the zest of Mexican cuisine, this creamy shrimp diablo promises a dining experience like no other.
Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Diablo
12. Pasta Primavera
Okay, this is not technically a shrimp dish. However, this delicious pasta primavera is greatly enhanced by tossing in some shrimp, so why not give it a go? This recipe is especially good if you have a hankering for pasta, but do not want to skimp out on the veggies. You can enjoy the best of both worlds: the hearty goodness of pasta primavera and the succulent richness of shrimp. To top it all off, this dish comes together in a quick 30 minutes, making it the perfect meal for an easy weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Pasta Primavera