Smoked Salmon And Shrimp Pasta Recipe
This fresh and vibrant pasta dish by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is the perfect quick and easy weeknight dinner for seafood lovers. The recipe marries rich smoked salmon and succulent shrimp with a delicious combination of flavors, from zesty lemon to fiery chili. It's a simple and wholesome meal that's as elegant as it is indulgent.
The foundation of this tasty creation is the hearty penne pasta. The sauce is then whipped up with a saute of onions, aromatic garlic, and the subtle heat of fresh red chili. As the aromas fill your kitchen, the lemon joins the ensemble, infusing the dish with a bright and citrusy note. Then, the true stars of the show are the shrimp and smoked salmon, bringing a distinct savory flavor and meaty texture that complements that zingy sauce perfectly. Get ready to savor each bite as you dive into this morish combination of ocean delights and pasta perfection.
Round up the ingredients for this smoked salmon and shrimp pasta
This easy dish starts with pasta. Penne is a great choice here, but fusilli or linguine would work wonderfully too. The simple sauce consists of olive oil, finely diced onions, minced garlic, chopped red chili, and lemon zest and juice. Cooked shrimp and chopped smoked salmon are added to the mix toward the end, and for an optional garnish, some fresh chopped parsley and a sprinkling of extra lemon zest work wonders.
Step 1: Boil the pasta
Boil the pasta in a large pot of salted water according to package directions.
Step 2: Drain the pasta
Before draining the pasta, reserve ½ cup cooking water. Set both the pasta and cooking water aside.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Fry the onion
Add the onion and fry until softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add garlic and chili
Add the garlic and chili and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 6: Add lemon and pasta water
Add the lemon zest and juice and reserved pasta water. Stir until just starting to bubble.
Step 7: Add pasta, shrimp, and salmon
Drain the pasta and add to the onion mixture along with the shrimp, salmon, and any salt and pepper to taste. Stir until everything is heated through.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with chopped parsley and extra lemon zest, if desired, and serve immediately.
What pairs well with smoked salmon and shrimp pasta?
This filling dish is delicious served as is, but there's always room to incorporate some extra veggies if you're looking for a more balanced meal. For a simple side, why not add a crisp and refreshing garden salad? A mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, and a tangy vinaigrette would be a great complement to the richness of the salmon. Alternatively, steamed broccoli, green beans, or peas would be a wonderful addition.
If you're in the mood for something heartier, a side of garlic bread or a rustic baguette is an excellent choice — crusty bread is perfect for sopping up the savory juices of the pasta! When is comes to drinks, a glass of chilled white wine such as a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio makes the perfect companion for those seafood flavors. For an alcohol-free option, fresh lemonade would be a delicious pairing too.
How should I store leftover smoked salmon and shrimp pasta?
If you don't devour this pasta in one evening, it's fortunately very easy to store and save for the next day. Transfer any remaining pasta into an airtight container and simply place in the fridge until you're ready to reheat. When it's time to bring your leftovers back to life, a quick reheating on the stovetop is the best approach. Place the pasta in a pan over low to medium heat, adding a splash of water and a drizzle of olive oil to rejuvenate its moisture. Gently stir until piping hot.
Reheating can also be done in the microwave if preferred. Add to a bowl with the water and oil, cover with a plate, and microwave to heat through. If you're craving that fresh burst of flavor from the initial serving, consider adding another squeeze of lemon juice or a sprinkle of fresh herbs after reheating. Storing and reheating in this way should ensure that every bite of your smoked salmon and shrimp pasta is as delectable it was the first time!
- 10 ounces penne pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ onion, finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 red chili, finely chopped
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 7 ounces cooked shrimp
- 7 ounces smoked salmon, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- Extra lemon zest, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|432
|Total Fat
|7.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|116.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|810.1 mg
|Protein
|30.4 g