Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap Review: It's A Must-Try For Buffalo Sauce Lovers

Whether you're already a fan of Burger King's Royal Crispy Wraps that launched last year or you just enjoy one of the many Buffalo chicken wraps available at other fast food joints, you're probably wondering how BK's newest flavor — the Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap — stacks up. If you're thinking about giving it a try, you'll want to know what comes on it, when and where you can get it, how much it costs, and the lowdown on nutrition. Of course, what you probably want to know most of all is how it tastes.

I've explored the Fiery Buffalo wrap from every angle to let you know what you can expect from this new menu item. I even visited Burger King to get a firsthand taste so that I could share as thorough of a review as possible. This was my first time trying one of Burger King's wraps — there are three other flavors — but the Fiery Buffalo flavor was more enticing than the others. Once you've read all about this new wrap, we think you'll have a better idea of whether it's a menu item worth trying.