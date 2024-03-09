Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap Review: It's A Must-Try For Buffalo Sauce Lovers
Whether you're already a fan of Burger King's Royal Crispy Wraps that launched last year or you just enjoy one of the many Buffalo chicken wraps available at other fast food joints, you're probably wondering how BK's newest flavor — the Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap — stacks up. If you're thinking about giving it a try, you'll want to know what comes on it, when and where you can get it, how much it costs, and the lowdown on nutrition. Of course, what you probably want to know most of all is how it tastes.
I've explored the Fiery Buffalo wrap from every angle to let you know what you can expect from this new menu item. I even visited Burger King to get a firsthand taste so that I could share as thorough of a review as possible. This was my first time trying one of Burger King's wraps — there are three other flavors — but the Fiery Buffalo flavor was more enticing than the others. Once you've read all about this new wrap, we think you'll have a better idea of whether it's a menu item worth trying.
Everything that comes on the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap
Before you decide to try Burger King's new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap, you'll want to know what to expect. It's a simple wrap without too many frills.
Like other Burger King wraps, it comes on a warm flour tortilla. Plus, it has a breaded and fried chicken fillet on it. The fillet looks like it comes from a larger piece of chicken that has been cut in half. The chicken gets a kick of spiciness from a Buffalo glaze. There are only three other ingredients in this wrap. It contains lettuce pieces, a slice of tomato, and a creamy Buffalo sauce. The sauce on this wrap is meant to add to the Buffalo flavor experience when combined with the glaze that comes on the chicken.
You can also personalize your wrap. You have the option to add American cheese, bacon, onions, or pickles. You can also choose to omit or lighten up on either sauce. But omitting the sauce would defeat the purpose of ordering a Buffalo wrap in the first place. However, it would make sense to ask for less sauce to make it less messy when eating in the car or to get one that's not quite as spicy if that's your preference.
How much you can expect to pay for the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap
Burger King's Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap comes at a price that's extremely reasonable considering how much fast food tends to cost these days if you're not ordering off of the value menu. The wrap is only $2.99, which is the same price you'd pay if you ordered one of the other wraps or the Fiery Buffalo nuggets, which are also new.
Less than $3 for a Buffalo chicken wrap is a great price. A few other fast food restaurants offer Buffalo wraps, but they're all more expensive. In fact, they're all double or even triple the price. The others also have different sauces and extra ingredients beyond the lettuce and tomatoes. You can get a Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap at Arby's for $6.19, but it includes nuggets rather than a fillet and also comes with red onions. The one at Slim Chickens has fairly similar ingredients, and the cost is $7.49. Subway has a Buffalo Chicken wrap on the menu, but that one is $10.39, includes cucumbers, and isn't fried. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap at Buffalo Wild Wings is $11.99, but it comes with cheddar Jack cheese and a side of chips and salsa.
How long and where the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap will be available
Burger King launched the Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap on March 7, which is the same day it debuted Fiery Buffalo as a nugget flavor. Unfortunately, it's not a permanent menu item. After all, the chain needs to see how customers respond to it before making that determination. As of now, this wrap flavor is available only at participating restaurants and only while the sauce remains in stock at those locations.
Royal Crispy Wraps originally hit the Burger King menu last year as limited-time offerings. However, they've been so popular that Burger King has decided to keep Royal Crispy Wraps on the menu full-time. For now, the chain is likely to cycle through flavors as it finds the ones that are the best hits with customers. Eventually, we're likely to see flavors that become classics. Only time will tell whether Fiery Buffalo joins the regular rotation or if it just pops up every now and then to get its adoring fans back in the door.
How the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap compares to other BK wraps
Burger King debuted Royal Crispy Wraps in August 2023. The first ones Burger King offered to tempt its customers were Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard flavors. Those sound like fairly safe bets.
All of Burger King's Royal Crispy Wraps hit the menu at just $2.99. And they all contain lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce. The Classic Royal Crispy Wrap features Royal Sauce, which has been described as similar to a tangy mayo. The Spicy Royal Crispy Wrap includes a Triple Spicy Glaze on the meat and Royal Sauce as a condiment. And as its name suggests, the Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap has a honey mustard sauce condiment. Like with the Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap, you can choose to omit or lighten up on any ingredients that come with the standard wrap or add American cheese, bacon, onions, or pickles in regular or light quantities. Plus, you can lighten up on or omit the glazes or sauces. The wraps are all essentially the same with different glazes and sauces.
The Fiery Buffalo wrap is mostly comparable with the other wraps nutrition-wise. It's the only one with a smidge of trans fat (0.3 grams). The others have none. It also has the highest level of sodium. The wraps all have about 15 grams of protein and between 2 and 5 grams of sugar.
Nutrition for the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap
So, what's the specific nutrition information for the BK Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap? First off, choosing a wrap instead of a sandwich has some nutritional advantages.
The wrap has 360 calories, which is far less than any of Burger King's chicken sandwiches, which come in between 440 and 910 calories. The wrap's glaze makes up 80 calories, while the creamy sauce makes up 30 calories. The wrap has 22 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of which is saturated fat and 0.3 grams of which is trans fat. Cholesterol comes in at 30.1 milligrams. This wrap also contains 1,130 milligrams of sodium, 29.4 grams of carbs, and 2.1 grams of sugar. If fiber is important to you, you can find 3.2 grams in this wrap. It also provides 15.2 grams of protein.
Overall, it compares favorably with the chicken sandwiches at Burger King. Losing the bun in favor of a tortilla helps a lot. However, part of the differences also come from the quantity of meat and the different sauces and toppings. The wrap has lower levels compared with any of the chicken sandwiches when it comes to calories, fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, carbs, and sugar. It's lower than all but the Chicken Jr. in sodium and protein content and in the middle range for fiber content.
My verdict for the Burger King Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap
I would recommend BK's Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap to any Buffalo sauce lover. It's extremely messy. Otherwise, it's everything you could want in a Buffalo chicken wrap. While it's not very filling, that can be a positive since it leaves room for sides or desserts.
Even though this wrap contains both a glaze and a creamy sauce, I couldn't tell one from the other while eating. They seem to combine seamlessly. My first thought when tasting the sauce is that it is almost cheesy. It is a little grainy, so you can easily imagine Parmesan cheese as a secret ingredient. The sauce is also oily, which is to be expected from Buffalo sauce. The heat level was "fiery" for sure but not so much that I left in pain. Still, it was at a medium level of hot heading upward. The sauce had a slight sweetness, a tinge of vinegar, and a rich buttery flavor. It's definitely one of the best Buffalo sauces I've tried.
The chicken is nice and moist, but I barely noticed it with all the sauce even though I was making a concerted effort to do so. While the lettuce and tomato make a nice addition, they're not necessary to the overall experience. I can't imagine upgrading this wrap with any of the optional ingredients since it's perfect the way it is. I'd give it five out of five stars for sure.